Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

