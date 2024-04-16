Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIO opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $274,847.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,720,070 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,777. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

