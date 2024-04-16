Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

