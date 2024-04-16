Piper Sandler Boosts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $125.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,106,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,106,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,800 shares of company stock worth $41,540,615. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

