Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $220.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $152.31. 928,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $148.48 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average of $180.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

