Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 806,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,293,053 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.81.

PL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,276,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 502,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,811,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after purchasing an additional 245,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

