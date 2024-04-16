Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.73. 9,615,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 41,403,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

