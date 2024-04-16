Polymath (POLY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,914.24

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $95.16 million and approximately $12,914.24 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00125760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10863863 USD and is up 10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $9,609.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.