POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in POSCO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of PKX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 84,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $133.09.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

