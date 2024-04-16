PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $71.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00126090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.