Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $3,241,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

PDS opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $372.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

