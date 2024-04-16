Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given a C$112.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$112.00 price objective by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.
PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.60.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8440524 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
