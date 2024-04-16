PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces None Dividend of $1.00

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

PriceSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PriceSmart to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $78.41. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

