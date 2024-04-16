PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Plans None Dividend of $1.00

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

PriceSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PriceSmart to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $203,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 58.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

