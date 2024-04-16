Private Client Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,313 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

