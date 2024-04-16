Private Client Services LLC Invests $200,000 in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Blue Ridge Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 12,825.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 122.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRBS opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

