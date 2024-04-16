Private Client Services LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PPH stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $516.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.