Private Client Services LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $174.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

