Private Client Services LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

