ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 165,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 873,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ProFrac

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $489.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.17 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

