Prom Price Hits $9.57 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $9.57 or 0.00015217 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $174.59 million and $5.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.48369607 USD and is down -11.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,517,515.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

