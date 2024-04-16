Prosperitas Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,388 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

