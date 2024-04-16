Prosperitas Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the period. Vale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Vale by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,917 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,169 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,897,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,185,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.48%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

