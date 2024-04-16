Prosperitas Financial LLC Purchases 1,946 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $925,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,776 shares of company stock valued at $73,818,692 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $152.20. 79,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

