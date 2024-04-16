Prosperitas Financial LLC Purchases 3,452 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Onsemi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 168,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $5,029,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. 1,652,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,367. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

