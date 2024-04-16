Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Pure Cycle Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.97.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 5.49%.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.
