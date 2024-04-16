Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Boosted by Zacks Research

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 42.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

