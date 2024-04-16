QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

QCOM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.21. 602,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,629. The stock has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

