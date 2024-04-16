QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165,588.50 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $165,588.50 and $180.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,085.30 or 0.99984073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00144594 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $184.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.