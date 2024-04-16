QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QNST. Stephens upped their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

QNST opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $939.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.14. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

