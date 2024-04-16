Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.26) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.20% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.47) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RBW
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Buckle Up or Bail Out? The Self-Driving Taxi Market’s Risky Ride
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.