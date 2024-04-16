Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.26) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.47) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBW

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Shares of RBW stock opened at GBX 9.62 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.05. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52 week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of £60.66 million, a PE ratio of -481.20 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.