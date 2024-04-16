Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 3,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 30,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
