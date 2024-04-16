Ravencoin Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $406.66 million and approximately $61.93 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Ravencoin
RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,739,179,327 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.