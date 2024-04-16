Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 1249552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

