Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Bob Cowdell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($28,631.89).

Bob Cowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Bob Cowdell acquired 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,062.87).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

LON:RECI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 115.50 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 264,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.55. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 109.50 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £260.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

About Real Estate Credit Investments

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,909.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.