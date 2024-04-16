Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 1.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.94 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 2,082,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,889,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,485,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,590 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

