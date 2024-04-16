Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celcuity (CELC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC):

4/12/2024 – Celcuity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Celcuity had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Celcuity had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Celcuity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CELC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 5,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market cap of $542.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.78. Celcuity Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celcuity by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

