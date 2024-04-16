Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RDDT. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 49.20.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at 40.00 on Tuesday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 39.68 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reddit stock. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

