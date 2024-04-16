Redrow (LON:RDW) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 760 ($9.46) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 410 ($5.10).

RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Redrow to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 643 ($8.00) to GBX 688 ($8.56) in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redrow to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.34) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.41) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 699.50 ($8.71).

RDW stock opened at GBX 649 ($8.08) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 659.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 586.57. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700 ($8.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,906.25%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.13), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($222,977.59). Company insiders own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

