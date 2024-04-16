Regional REIT’s (RGL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Regional REIT Price Performance
Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.77. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.20 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £103.15 million, a PE ratio of -154.23 and a beta of 0.86.
Regional REIT Company Profile
