Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 16th (AAP, ACI, AESI, AGCO, AIG, AL, ALLE, ALSN, AMBA, AMZN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $154.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $224.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$22.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $379.00 to $425.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $345.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $357.00 to $408.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $435.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $65.00 to $74.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$79.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $320.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $270.00 to $306.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1.60 to $2.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $67.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $77.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $155.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $174.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $455.00 to $480.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $526.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $84.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $253.00 to $284.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $154.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $166.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $446.00 to $479.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $478.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $460.00 to $470.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $410.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $349.00 to $360.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $424.00 to $433.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $405.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $415.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $78.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$235.00 to C$238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $685.00 to $760.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $950.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $312.00 to $297.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $0.85 to $0.47. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $530.00 to $610.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $527.00 to $588.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $19.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $642.00 to $737.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $162.00 to $170.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $184.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $595.00 to $685.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $600.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.39 to $4.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $900.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was given a C$112.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $209.00 to $230.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $87.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $61.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $380.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 450 ($5.60) to GBX 615 ($7.66). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$173.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $180.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $103.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $226.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $1.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $1.50 to $1.75. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $120.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $718.00 to $790.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

VP (LON:VP) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($11.83). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $3.50 to $3.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $152.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.65. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $115.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $134.00 to $152.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $66.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $300.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $159.00 to $201.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

