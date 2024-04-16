Research Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $16.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.34. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.11 per share.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $235.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.32. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $2.45 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.31%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

