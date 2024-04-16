Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 413.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,472. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 359,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

