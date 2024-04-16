REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of REX opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $292,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,492,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,673,074.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,984 shares of company stock worth $6,643,493. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,254,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REX American Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 550,029 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

