Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:REXR opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.11%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 391,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,593,000 after buying an additional 208,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

