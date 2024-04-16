Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RCH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:RCH opened at C$40.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$37.23 and a 1-year high of C$48.27.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8799626 earnings per share for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

