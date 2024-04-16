Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $3,820.81 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,995.11 or 1.00278616 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0022618 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,759.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.