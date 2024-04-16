Riverstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. RTX makes up 3.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,457. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.