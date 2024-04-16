Riverstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,673 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers accounts for about 6.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.1 %

Toll Brothers stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.22. 1,081,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,965. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

