Riverstone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 3.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after buying an additional 216,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after buying an additional 302,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,185,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.83. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

